Taika Waititi Tapped To Co-Write And Direct New Stars Wars Movie
Taika Waititi will direct a new "Star Wars" movie.
Disney made the announcement on Monday, saying the new movie is part of a growing list of Star Wars projects.
The announcement said that he will also be co-writing the screenplay alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
Waititi recently won the Academy Award for best-adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit".
According to CNN, Waititi also directed the season one finale of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.