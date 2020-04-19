Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Milan resume life after hard-hit Italy sees the coronavirus lockdown lifting

Milan resume life after hard-hit Italy sees the coronavirus lockdown lifting

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 09:51s - Published
Milan resume life after hard-hit Italy sees the coronavirus lockdown lifting

Milan resume life after hard-hit Italy sees the coronavirus lockdown lifting

Footage from Monday (May 4) shows Milan, Italy getting back to work as the hard-hit peninsula recovers from the coronavirus outbreak in this clip showing construction, the city centre and people back a

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Milan resume life after hard-hit Italy sees the coronavirus lockdown lifting

Footage from Monday (May 4) shows Milan, Italy getting back to work as the hard-hit peninsula recovers from the coronavirus outbreak in this clip showing construction, the city centre and people back at work and walking.



Recent related news from verified sources

Bruce Willis Delights Demi Moore and Daughters With Dance Moves While Self-Isolating Together

Before the 'Die Hard' actor's dancing video makes its way out online, his ex-wife opens up about life...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Life and death with a coronavirus ambulance volunteer in Milan – video [Video]

Life and death with a coronavirus ambulance volunteer in Milan – video

In Milan, hundreds of volunteers are keeping the city’s ambulance services running at night. Matteo is one of them, juggling urgent medical care with life with a newborn son and a move to a new flat..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 10:09Published
Life under lockdown in a French nursing home [Video]

Life under lockdown in a French nursing home

A region in eastern France which has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus has carried out tests for all nursing home residents and staffView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published