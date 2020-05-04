Taika Waititi Tapped To Co-Write And Direct New Stars Wars Movie

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Taika Waititi will direct a new "Star Wars" movie.

Disney made the announcement on Monday, saying the new movie is part of a growing list of Star Wars projects.

The announcement said that he will also be co-writing the screenplay alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Waititi recently won the Academy Award for best-adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit".

According to CNN, Waititi also directed the season one finale of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

