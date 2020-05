Nike To Donate 32,500 of its Air Zoom Pulse To Healthcare Workers Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:37s - Published 12 hours ago Nike To Donate 32,500 of its Air Zoom Pulse To Healthcare Workers Nike has teamed up with Good360 to donate 32,500 pairs of its Air Zoom Pulse shoes, that are specifically designed for healthcare workers, to frontline workers across the U.S. and in parts of Europe. 0

