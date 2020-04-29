Global  

Jason Whitlock: The Cowboys' frustration with Dak Prescott has reached a dangerous level

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
Jason Whitlock: The Cowboys' frustration with Dak Prescott has reached a dangerous level

Jason Whitlock: The Cowboys' frustration with Dak Prescott has reached a dangerous level

Tensions between Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are at an all time high after Dallas signed former Bengal's QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have had enough with Dak Prescott's high salary demands.

