'All Rise' Season Finale Produced Using Zoom, Facetime Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:15s - Published 35 minutes ago 'All Rise' Season Finale Produced Using Zoom, Facetime While the spread of coronavirus shut down Hollywood for the most part, "All Rise" on CBS was miraculously able to produce a season finale through Zoom and Facetime. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports. 0

