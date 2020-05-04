Internal U.S. Document Predicts Massive Deaths By End Of May
An internal U.S. government document projects a surge in coronavirus cases.
The prediction is a sharp rise in daily deaths by June 1st, according to Reuters.
Even as President Donald Trump urged states to lift restrictions to quell the pandemic.
The document is based on modeling by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It projects that COVID-19 will kill 3,000 Americans a day by the end of May.