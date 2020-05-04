Friends 'pay it forward' to neighbors with notes of encouragement

Jon Root is a South Bay freelance sports journalist who received a random gift from Detroit Associated Press sports writer Larry Lage looking to help out other journalists in a time of need.

As a thank you, Root vowed to pay it forward.

Thursday's words became action as Root and his friends began to find ways to give back after the freelance sports journalist was gifted money by a Detroit sports writer.

That good now comes in the form of these simple notes they deliver to their neighbors with a smile on the outside and an impactful message on the inside.

The friends went out Thursday out asking their neighbors if they need help through an idea that they got on social media.

So far the roommates have purcha