Exterminator says he's receiving more house calls for rodent infestation since stay-at-home order began

MOVE AND LOOKING FOR NEW FOODSOURCES.

AS WMAR 2 NEWSDETLINGS REPORTSRESTAURANTS CLOSED━EXTERMINATORS ARE MAKING HOUSECALLS FOR RAT AND MICEPROBLEMS.úúúúúúPKG RUNS=1:53 SOC 31:5━The exterminator we spoke tosays heresidential areas.

Thatbecause with COVI━19 morepeople are staying at home andthat means more trash likethis piling up which is theperfect food source forrodents.

RAT SIGHTINGS IN EASTBALTIMORE HAD FRANK SIMMS BUSYMONDAY AFTERNOON.

1:25 Toolbox closing.

THE OWNER OF QPEST CONTROL HAS BEENRESPONDING TO RESIDENTIALCALLS ABOUT RATS FOR THE PASTTHREE WEEKS.

TODAY WE FOUNDHIM PATCHING HOLES INAPARTMENT BUILDING STEPS ANDWALLS.

SIMMS SAYS THEYACCESS POINTS FOR RODENTSLOOKING TO GET INSIDEFOR FOOD.

1━2━16:32 Thereless trash in restaurantdumpsters so obviously we aregoing to be looking for easymeals.

So theypeople trash cans, especiallythe trash cans that donany lids on.

THIS ALLEY WAYBEHIND EAST BALTIMORE STREETNEAR CONKLIN IS A PRIMEEXAMPLE OF WHAT RODENTS AREATTRACTED TO SIMMS SAYSRESIDENTS IN UPSTAIRS UNITSCALLED HIM BECAUSE THEY HEARDSCURRYING IN THE WALLS.

HESAYS UNDER THE RIGHTCIRCUMSTANCES RATS WILL CLIMBWALLS FOR FOOD.

28:1━31 Italso about being quiet atnight.

Therthe streets so the rats feelmore aggressive, they feelmore comfortable being out onthe streets so theyclimbing areas where theydonitNEWS REACHED OUT TO BALTIMORCITYWORKS TO SEE IF ITUPTICK IN RODENT INFESTATIONSSINCE COVI━19 BEGAN.

DPW WASUNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.

25:58FRANK: You see another enthole right here.

SIMMS SAYSRATS GO WHERE THE FOOD SUPPLYIS.

IF YOU DONT WANT THEMAROUNDAREAS CLEAN.

35:0━ It wasnjust east Baltimore where qpest control made servicecalls to.

Earlier today he wasin white white marshresponding to a similarsituation.

Again, when youputting out trash make sure itis in a tight securedcontainer.

In East Baltimore,Dave Detling, WMAR 2 News.TO