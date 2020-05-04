|
|
Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Scripted Series, New 'Twilight' Novel Is Coming & More | THR News
|
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Scripted Series, New 'Twilight' Novel Is Coming & More | THR News
Nicolas Cage is transforming into Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin reacts to that wild YouTube interview prank, Taika Waititi is set to direct a 'Star Wars' movie and a new 'Twilight' novel is coming.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new limited series. Yep, you read that right. E! News has...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mashable
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in a TV series
Nicolas Cage will play 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series, which will mark the actor's first ever lead role in a television drama.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:16Published
Nicolas Cage to Portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV Adaption
Nicolas Cage to Portray Joe Exotic
in ‘Tiger King’ TV Adaption Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take
on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character
from the Netflix docuseries, ‘Tiger..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07Published
|