Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Scripted Series, New 'Twilight' Novel Is Coming & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:29s
Nicolas Cage is transforming into Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin reacts to that wild YouTube interview prank, Taika Waititi is set to direct a 'Star Wars' movie and a new 'Twilight' novel is coming.

Nicolas Cage Is Playing Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a New Limited Series

Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic in a new limited series. Yep, you read that right. E! News has...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Mashable



Nicolas Cage will play 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series, which will mark the actor's first ever lead role in a television drama.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16
Nicolas Cage to Portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV Adaption Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries, ‘Tiger..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07