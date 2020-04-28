British Researchers Investigating Asthma Drug For Pneumonia Related ToCOVID-19

A medication used to treat pulmonary disease is being explored as a possible cure for lung infections caused by COVID-19.

Clinical trials of the drug Interferon beta are underway at 10 hospitals, with approximately 75 patients enrolled.

According to UPI, researchers expect results to be available by the end of next month.

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein that's involved in the human body's immune response.

Research suggests interferon beta deficiency could be why doctors are seeing more severe lung disease in some patients.

The drug, called SNG001, is delivered directly to the lungs with a nebulizer.