Working from home & productivity

Coronavirus as a majority of us become more comfortable working from home..

A new study shows we're becoming more productive while we do it.

Software development company metova says in a recent survey nearly fift?percent of employees say they get more done at home than in the office.

One of the biggest tim?savers for many employees is not having to commute.

Having your home base..

Like i have set up here..

Become your office means you can spend that time focusing on work.

In the survey from metova..

More than 6?

Percent of employees say they'd prefer to work from home in the future.

It's something the rochester chamber of commerce says is likely to continue..

As businesses consider downsizing office space..

And saving money on utilities.

President kathleen harrington says rochester employers are seeing positive productivty results as employees learn how to manage distractions at home.xxx <having to develop their own work space, develop and define more clearly the balance between work and home life when you're literally living in your home and working out of it.

So it's forcing the conciousness of what is the right balance.

> there were some drawbacks employees have been experiencing as well while away from the office?

The survey from metova says more than 3?

Percent of employees believe working from home is less secure than the office.

