Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses and educators in Vigo County

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses and educators in Vigo County
Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses and educators in Vigo County
Tabs For Teachers supports local businesses and educators in Vigo County

Be virtual this year.

You can join vigo county schools in thanking educators across the county.

This week is "teacher appreciation week".

Vigo county schools are launching "tabs for teachers".

All week... you can donate to participating businesses... like "java haute".

Money raised for the fund provides free drinks for educators on friday.

Those involved say it's a way to support essential parts of our community.

"it's moments like this that really do show you the strength of the community.

There's no way we could get through something like this if we didn't band and partner together."

To donate... you can stop by or call these businesses on your screen.

They include "gingersnaps coffeehouse and cafe"... "java haute"... and "little bear coffee company".

Money leftover from friday will




