Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:25s - Published 12 hours ago Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks Michigan State Police have a statewide manhunt underway for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot once in the head while working security inside a Family Dollar store in Flint on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FOX 13 News Utah A statewide manhunt is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn… https://t.co/hBECUytQ9w 1 hour ago Jenn Schanz RT @wxyzdetroit: Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks h… 5 hours ago 25NewsKXXV A statewide manhunt is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old security guard… https://t.co/WF9goniVpW 5 hours ago adigtv RT @DenverChannel: A statewide manhunt is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who… 6 hours ago Denver7 News A statewide manhunt is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn… https://t.co/yDVVo1x3v6 6 hours ago SurfDog RT @NBC26: A statewide manhunt underway is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, wh… 9 hours ago NBC26 News A statewide manhunt underway is underway in Michigan for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin… https://t.co/G103EtrWSk 10 hours ago brianne1017 Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear m… https://t.co/XS69sYpfiV 11 hours ago