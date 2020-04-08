Statewide manhunt underway for two men after store security guard killed after telling family they needed to wear masks

Global  

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:25s
Michigan State Police have a statewide manhunt underway for two men wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot once in the head while working security inside a Family Dollar store in Flint on Friday.

