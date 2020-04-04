Bystanders key in piecing together deadly shooting of officer

PROPERTY AND DOMESTICVIOLENCE CASES.41 ACTION NEWS HAS LIVETEAM COVERAGE FOR YOUTONIGHT.REPORTER JORDANBETTS SPENT THE DAYLEARNING HOW OFFICERMOSHER MADE AN IMPACTIN OUR COMMUNITY.WE START WITHREPORTER SARAH PLAKEWHO DID MORE DIGGINGINTO THE DETAILS OF THISDEADLY INCIDENT.INVESTIGATORS ARETALKING TO NEIGHBORSTO PIECE TOGETHER HOWTHIS HAPPENED..WE KNOW THERE WAS ACONFRONTATION..

THATENDED WITH OFFICERMOSHER AND THESUSPECT DYING.Neighbors were saddened andshocked to find out anOverland Park Police Officerwas shot Sunday evening rightoutside their doors.I thought, I'm confused ithought maybe the car wasbackfiring or catching on fire,itwas strange.

I thought no, it'sgunshotsOfficer Mike Mosher washeading into work andresponded to a hit and run at143rd and Antioch..

Andfollowed the suspect to 123rd& Mackey.I see the suspect's black car,well I didn't know then it was asuspect, the front end waspretty banged up.

Then i sawthe officer's unmarked vehicle.There was aconfrontation...gunfire wasexchanged...the suspect, 38year old Phillip Carney,died at the scene..

OfficerMike Mosher was rushed tothe hospital where he died.It's a great great loss for alotof people and specifically forhis familyLyle Caudill with the KansasGun Community knows theMosher family.Mosher and his wife arefirearm instructors andcompeted in gun sports.

Theyare well known in thecommunity.Mike's always been quickwitted, a man's man... CUTTO This personified who hewas.

Him being quote off dutyand doing what was righteous,that was Mike.A JOHNSON COUNTY TASKFORCE IS WORKING ONRELEASING A TIMELINE TOBETTER UNDERST