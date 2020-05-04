Global  

Carnival Cruise Line Will Begin Limited Cruise Schedule In August

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Carnival Cruise Line Will Begin Limited Cruise Schedule In August

Carnival Cruise Line Will Begin Limited Cruise Schedule In August

Carnival cruises will resume a limited number of cruises in August.

According to Business Insider, the cruise giant made the announcement on Monday.

Carnival will prioritize ports located in areas that customers can access without air travel.

Port in Miami, Galveston, and Canaveral will be part of the limited lineup.

Other North American cruises are still canceled until September.

Cruises from Seattle and Vancouver, as well as Brisbane, Australia to Hawaii, are canceled until October 6.

