CBS2's Otis Livingston talks with Newsday baseball columnist Dave Lennon about the possibility of American pro baseball following Taiwan's and South Korea's lead and getting some games back in play.



Recent related videos from verified sources Dummies fill the ranks as baseball fans stay away from games during coronavirus



Taiwan's baseball league goes ahead behind closed doors , with dummies lined up in the stands to "watch" the game. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:50 Published 2 weeks ago Former Angels Catcher Hank Conger Talks About Coaching In South Korea Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



While the United States awaits word on when the MLB season will start, scrimmages are already taking place across the Pacific in the Korean Baseball League. Former Angels catcher Hank Conger talks.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 08:13 Published 3 weeks ago