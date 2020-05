City of Boise holding virtual meetings through Zoom Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:41s - Published 59 minutes ago City of Boise holding virtual meetings through Zoom The Boise Mayor's Office announced Monday the City of Boise will be holding several virtual meetings this month. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend City of Boise holding virtual meetings through Zoom MEETINGS WILL SOONBE HELD ON-LINE.PLANNING ANDZONING . HISTORICPRESERVATION .DESIGN REVIEW .AND THE ARTS ANDHISTORYCOMMISSIONS WILLALL BEGIN MEETINGVIRTUALLY THISMONTH.CITY LEADERS SAYTHEY'RE DOING THISTO KEEP THE CITYFUNCTIONING --WHILE KEEPINGEVERYONE SAFE.CITY COUNCIL ANDTHE COMMISSIONSWILL BE TAKINGPUBLIC TESTIMONYLIVE DURING THEVIRTUAL MEETINGS .AND THE PUBLIC WILLPARTICIPATE VIAZOOM.THE HEARINGS WILLBE MODERATED BYAN EMCEE WHO WILLALLOW ATTENDEESTO PRESENT THEIRTESTIMONY, SIMILARTO HOW THEHEARINGS WOULDNORMALLY BECONDUCTED INPERSON.TO FINDINFORMATION ON ALLTHE UPCOMINGMEETINGS . ANDHOW YOU CANTESTIFY . GO TOTHEIR WEBSITE: CITYOF BOISE DOT ORGSLASH VIRTUALMEETINGS.





