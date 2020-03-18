Projections From The Trump Administration Show 3,000 People A Day Could Die Through June

A shocking estimate that 3,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 each day by June 1 has been announced.

The startling numbers are from an internal Trump administration projection.

The data shows that if 3,000 people die from the virus every day during the month, a total of 90,000 people would die.

The startling number would far surpass the current total death toll of 68,000.

According to Business Insider, about 1,750 Americans are currently dying in the US each day.

The document also projects about 200,000 people could be infected each day with the virus, up from 30,000 per day currently.