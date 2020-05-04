New Walkway

American legion post 49 military has a new way to honor the area's veterans.

As part of its rebuilding effort, the tupelo post installed a new flagpole.

A new project will feature a 40 foot walkway around the pole, with bricks that can be purchased to honor those who have served their country.

The bricks are inscribed with names of service members from lee county who died in combat.

"we did research in the national archives and we found 149 kia, or battlefield casualties from lee county from world war one, on and we purchased a brick and had it engraved for each one of those, in addition to that we have a few more battfield kias, family members of our members or people our members served with."

Bricks come in two sizes... 4 by 8, which are one hundred dollars or 8 by 8 which are two hundred dollars.

