More homeowners refinancing due to low interest rates

Coronavirus is causing a strain on the salvation army.

Thrift stores run by the charity are closed in mississippi, louisiana, and arkansas due to statewide mandates.

Because of these closures, the charity is losing money and needs your help.

In just one month the closure of the thrift stores caused 40,000 in losses.

During the coronavirus pandemic the salvation army is experiencing extra expenses.

An increase demand for to go meals in the soup kitchen is causing more financial strain.

And because of the shelter in place order all residents at the shelter are there for an extended amount of time.

This is causing an increase in the amount of hours the salvation army is open.

It creates more operational cost.

Major morton is encouraging everyone who is able to give to do so.

He said the best donation is a financial contribution.

"the contributions hopefully go to recovering some of that loss.

Whatever it is whether it's everything from when we have to purchase food and keeping or facility operational with utilities at the same time making sure our employees are taken care of as well."

