Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More homeowners refinancing due to low interest rates

More homeowners refinancing due to low interest rates

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
More homeowners refinancing due to low interest rates
Some mortgage consultants said the industry is slowing down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More homeowners refinancing due to low interest rates

Coronavirus is causing a strain on the salvation army.

Thrift stores run by the charity are closed in mississippi, louisiana, and arkansas due to statewide mandates.

Because of these closures, the charity is losing money and needs your help.

In just one month the closure of the thrift stores caused 40,000 in losses.

During the coronavirus pandemic the salvation army is experiencing extra expenses.

An increase demand for to go meals in the soup kitchen is causing more financial strain.

And because of the shelter in place order all residents at the shelter are there for an extended amount of time.

This is causing an increase in the amount of hours the salvation army is open.

It creates more operational cost.

Major morton is encouraging everyone who is able to give to do so.

He said the best donation is a financial contribution.

"the contributions hopefully go to recovering some of that loss.

Whatever it is whether it's everything from when we have to purchase food and keeping or facility operational with utilities at the same time making sure our employees are taken care of as well."

If you would like to donate you can find a link on our website, w- t-v-a dot com.

Also in



Recent related news from verified sources

Japan's MUFG bank plans more staff cuts, totalling 8,000 by 2023 - Yomiuri

The banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is planning to reduce staffing levels by...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Wrecking Your Small Business? Here Are Three Government Programs That Can Help [Video]

COVID-19 Wrecking Your Small Business? Here Are Three Government Programs That Can Help

Business Insider reports there are three federal programs that can support self-employed people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment benefits have been extended to freelancers. That's a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Week ahead: more record-low bond yields? [Video]

Week ahead: more record-low bond yields?

Interest rates will be in the spotlight on Wall Street for any further drop in record-low bond yields as investors fret more economic damage from the coronavirus. Conway G. Gittens has the outlook.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published