Community remembers OP Officer Michael Mosher

NEWS.AS THE METROREMEMBERS OFFICEMOSHER...TODAY -- HIS COLLEAGUESAND FRIENDS TOLDSTORIES ABOUT HISGIVING SPIRIT -- AND WEDIDN'T HAVE TO LOOKHARD TO FIND PROOF OFTHAT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSHAS THAT PART OF OF THESTORY.JORDAN?OFFICER MIKE MOSHER ISDESCRIBED AS A 24-7POLICE OFFICER.

HE WASDEDICATED TO HIS JOB,SERVING AS THE FATERNALORDER OF POLICEPRESIDENT.

BUT ALONGWITH THAT, HE HAD APASSION FOR HELPING THEPLACE HE CALLED HOME.EVENTS LIKE THIS CANBRING A SMILE TO YOUFACE.THESE ARE kids in needTHIS PAST CHRISTMASSHOPPING WITHOVERLAND PARK POLICEOFFICERS.BUT WHAT YOU DONT SEIS THE MAN BEHIND THIS.THAT PERSON IS MIKEMOSHER, THE OFFICERTHAT WAS SHOT ANDKILLED SUNDAY NIGHT AT123RD AND ANTIOCH.FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAYHE WAS COMMITTED TOHIS JOB.SO MUCH ----IN NOVEMBER,HE RECIEVED THE METROCHIEFS AND SHERIFFSASSOCIATIONS OFFICER OFTHE YEAR AWARD FORSTOPPING AN ACTIVESHOOTER IN 201LaShon Jones, resident"I'm just kind of relieved thatthe police were actually herebecause if they weren't -whoknows what would havehappened."MOSHER'S UNIFOSHOWING THE OTHERNUMEROUSACHIEVEMENTS HEEARNED IN THE MORETHAN A DECADE WITH THEDEPARTMENT.BUT, IT DOESN'T STOPTHERE.Lt.

Chris Moore, High SchoolFriendand fellow officer"He was really just one ofthose nice guys."HE WAS ALWAYS GIVINGBACK.HIS HIGH SCHOOL FRIENDAND FELLOW OFFICERCHRIS MOORE SAYS WHENHELP WAS NEEDED,MOSHER STEPPED UP.Lt.

Chris Moore, High SchoolFriendand fellow officer"He helped organize and leada shooting competition up inKansas City to benefit specialOlympics."THAT EVENT RAISING25,000 DOLLARS.Lt.

Chris Moore, High SchoolFriendand fellow officer"He was just alwayssomebody that cared abouthis community and he caredabout wanting to help others.He was always putting othersfirst."HIS FRIEND SAYS THEWORLD LOST A GOOD ONE.A FATHER, OFFICERAND...HERO.Lt.

Chris Moore, High SchoolFriendand fellow officer"He was always going out tohelp somebody else."I HEARD FROM SEVERALPEOPLE WHO WORKEDWITH OFFICER MOSHERWHO SAYS HE WAS AFUNNY GUY AND JUSTALWAYS HAD A GREATSENSE OF HUMOR.IN OP JORDAN BETTS 41ACTION N