'Murder Hornets' not in Arizona

ANOTHER ENVIRONMENTAL DANGER-- A DANGEROUS HORNET BREEDFROM ASIA.

THESE ASIAN GIANTHORNETS -- ARE NOT IN ARIZONA-- BUT HAVE BEEN REPORTED INWASHINGTON STATE.

THE 2 INCHHORNETS -- ARE NOT AGGRESSIVETOWARD HUMANS BUT HAVE ANAPPETITE FOR HONEY BEES.

"YOUHAVE A SCOUT THAT GOES OUTMARKS A HONEY BEE HIVE, THENSHE GOES BACK TO HER HORNETHIVE BRINGS A BUNCH OF HERFRIENDS AND THEY WILL COME INAND DECIMATE THE HONEYBEEHIVE." THE HORNETS DO STINGHUMANS WHEN AGITATED -- ANDKILL BETWEEN 30 AND 50 PEOPLEIN JAPAN EVERY YEAR.WASHINGTON'S STATE DEPARTMENTOF AGRICULTURE PLANS TO BEGINHUNTING THE HORNETS -- ANDPROTECTING THE VULNERABLE BEEPOPULATIONS.