Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson transferring to Virginia

The Mississippi State portion of Keytaon Thompson’s collegiate football career has come to an end as another chapter begins.

Louis battlehawks.- - the mississippi state portion o- keytaon thompson's- collegiate football career has- come to an end... as another- chapter begins.

- on friday... the redshirt junio- quarterback announced his - plans to transfer to virginia..- with two years of - eligibility remaining.- thompson was wildly successful- when he found the - field, with the bulldogs... - taking down lamar jackson - and louisville, in the 20-17- tax- slayer bowl... filling in- for an- injured nick fitzgerald.- his only other start was a- dazzling five-touchdown... no - interception performance, - against stephen f.

Austin...- leaving the remainder of his- time in starkville... as- turbulent... following the- arrival of penn state transfer- tommy stevens, in



Former Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson announces Virginia as transfer destination

The addition of Thompson will give the Cavaliers some experience at the quarterback position
CBS Sports


Quarterback Keytaon Thompson transferring from Mississippi State to Virginia

Redshirt junior quarterback Keytaon Thompson announced he is transferring to Virginia from...
USATODAY.com



