Reports: Ocean City, Maryland Mayor Signs Order Reopening Beaches, Boardwalk For Locals On May 9 Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published 9 hours ago Reports: Ocean City, Maryland Mayor Signs Order Reopening Beaches, Boardwalk For Locals On May 9 Ocean City, Maryland, Mayor Rick Meehan has signed an order that will reopen the town's beaches and boardwalk on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

