Wellington mother mourns daughter's death to coronavirus in New York City

TO COVID-19.ALISON SCHWARTZ WAS A TALENTEDWRITER - FROM WELLINGTON -LIVING OUT HER DREAM - FOR ANATIONAL MAGAZINE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONSPOKE WITH HER MOTHER ABOUTALISON'S LOVE OF LIFE AND THFIGHT THAT'S NOT OVE<< SOT 11:54:27) YOU HAVE TOAPPRECIATE YOUR LIFE ANDEVERYTHING YOU HOLD PRECIOUSTO YOU .

.

.BECAUSE SHE WAS SOSPECIAL AND SHE DIDN'T WANT TODIE.

NATS: (VO) ROBIN SCHWARTZSAYS SHE LOST HER 29 YEAR OLDDAUGHTER ALISON ARPIL 28TH TOTHE CORONAVIRUS.

THEWELLINGTON NATIVE GOT THEVIRUS WHILE LIVING IN NEW YORKCITY.

(SOT 13:37:20) 9 SEC THEVIRUS MOVES SO FAST IT'S SO UPAND DOWN THAT IT MIGHT NOTHAVE EVEN MATTERED IF SHE WENTA DAY SOONER OR WHATEVER ELSE.NATS: (VO) ALISON WAS TAKEN TOA NEW YORK HOSPITAL BUT WASEVENTUALLY MOVED TO A HOSPITALAT YALE UNIVERSITY.

ROBIN ANDHER HUSBAND WANTED TO GO TO BEWITH ALISON - BUT THEYWOULDN'T BE ALLOWED INTO THEHOSPITAL UNLESS ALISON WASNEAR THE END.

(SOT 9:27:05 )17 SEC THE DOCTOR AND THENURSE WE ZOOMED WITH THEM ANDWE SAID EVERYTHING WE WANTEDTO SAY.

AND THEY HELD HER HANDAND RUBBED HER HAIR LIKE IUSED TO DO.

AND SHE TOLD MEEXACTLY WHAT WAS GOING TOHAPPEN AND WITHIN TEN MINUTESSHE PASSED.

NATS: (VO) VERYFEW PEOPLE EVER REALLY LIVOUT THEIR DREAMS. BUT ALISONGOT HER CHANCE TO WRITE FOR AMAJOR, NATIONAL PUBLICATION.(SOT 1:28:11) 9 SEC SHE ENDEDUP WORKING HER UP WAY UP THELADDER AT PEOPLE.

SHE WAS ONLY29 YEARS OLD.

SHE WORKED FORTHEM AS SOON AS SHE GOT OUTCOLLEGE.

NATS: (VO) ROBIN SAYSPEOPLE NEED TO TAKE THE VIRUSSERIOUSLY - AND NOT LET THEIRGUARD DOWN.

ESPECIALLY WHENSHE SEES PEOPLE NOT WEARINGMASKS.

(SOT 10:24:56) 5 SECTHEY HAVE TO REALIZE IT COULDBE THEIR KID, THEIR LIFE, ITCOULD BE ANYBODY.

(TODD'S TAG)IN MEMORY OF ALISON HER FAMILYSET UP A SCHOLARSHIP FUND FORSTUDENT AT THE DREYFOOS SCHOOF THE ARTS.

TODAY, ALISONSCHWARTZ WAS CREMATED AT THEYOUNG AGE OF 29 YEARS OLD.

INPALM BEACH COUNTY, TODDWILSON, WPTV NC 5.