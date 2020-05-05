OP hit-and-run suspect burglarized Lawrence business

TONIGHT WE ARELEARNING MORE ABOUTTHE MAN SUSPECTED OFFIRING SHOTS AT OFFICERMOSHER.POLICE SAY PHILLIPCARNEY WAS THE MANINVOLVED IN THE HIT ANDRUN.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD TALKED WITHHIS FAMILY -- ABOUT THEDEADLY SHOOT OUT.Ariel Rothfield/ 41 Action NewsI spoke to Carney's family off-camera today.

They areshocked and upset over whathappenedIn fact, when they learned ofthe shooting the first thingthey asked police was howthey could help OfficerMosher's familyAs a memorial grows near123rd and Antioch- questionslingerAbout 38-year-old PhillipCarney, who police say shotand killed Overland ParkPolice Officer Michael MosherThis was not Carney's firstrun-in with the law41 Action News learnedCarney has a long criminalhistory- most recently earlierthis year in Lawrence,Where he was SUSPECTEDOF burglarizing the CigarHouse on at least threedifferent occasionsOff-camera the manager told41 Action News Carney visitedfrequently and tried to get ajobThen he stopped comingby until January where THEMANAGER SAID CARNEYbroke in not once buttwiceTHE MANAGER TOLD 41ACTION NEWS -- one one ofthose occoasions -- CARNEYWAS ACCUSED OFthreatening to hit a policeofficer with an ashtray whenofficers respondedIn Johnson County, hiscriminal history is evenlongerLast November he wascharged with twomisdemeanors counts ofcriminal damage to propertyHe was scheduled to go tocourt in July.And in 2014: He plead guilty tomisdemeanor domesticbattery and criminal damageof under 1,000 dollarsHe was placed on probationfor 2 yearsCarney's family tells me hethey don't know where he waslivingAs far as what led up toSunday's deadly shootingthey themselves are stillsearching for answersReporting in Kansas City.

ArielRothfield.

41 Action New