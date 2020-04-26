Businesses reopen for curbside pickup

Beginning today?

Certain no?essential businesses were allowed to get back to work by offering curbside pickup.

Is this approach a step in the right direction?

???t news three's kaleb gillock is finding out.//// guys?

I can assure you these businesses want nothing more than to get back to work... among them are hair stylists.

But like shauna anderson?

The c?owner of men salon told me it has to be done in a safe and timely manner.xxx if we did have to open up services on may 4th, we were preparing for long services so cutting our 30 minute service well not cutting it but extending it into 45 minutes to an hour.

On any given day anderson would be seeing nearly 500 clients coming through the door of her 19th street salon weekly.

Instead?

The governor's stay at home order is extended... she's excited though with the latest change... it allows her to sell styling products so long as the business utilizes curbside pickup.

All clients have to do purchases online.

No cash handling, no check handling, all purchases are done online.

Once that's secured, they let me know when they come here and i deliver the products to them outside in their car.

She says curbside pickup is valuable because it is putting money back into the bank account.

Admittely?

She says she remains skeptical about what the future may hold.

It's a good feeling to have knowing that we can start doing something to generate income, but unfortunately, i think at the point that we're at now?

A lot of people are afraid to go out in public.so they've been purchasing a lot of stuff online so we're trying to do whatever we can to get people to buy and shop small from a small business.

When asked if she would be comfortable with reopening the salon in another two weeks... shauna simply answered "no".

They want to do what's safest for both the customer and stylist.

What we're going to have to do is figure out a way where we can still bring in clients to perform services but what's going to keep us away from their face?

We want to try any way to get away from the katie and geroge?

The reason is simple.

She can stand here... six feet away from you... but isn't going to be able to cut your hair from here.

Thank you kaleb.

Other businesses that were able to reopen today include household goods?

Repair services and