Cooler Air Trails Late Monday Night Storms Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:13s - Published 4 hours ago Cooler Air Trails Late Monday Night Storms The storm is traveling its way down to the southeast. The biggest threat is golf ball-sized hail. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Henry's Evening Forecast: Mon., May 4, 2020



A Storm 5 Alert was issued for Monday night as two rounds of storms are expected to hit the mid-state. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:44 Published 8 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



After seeing highs in the 70s today, we will be cooling off into the upper 40s tonight with west winds at 5 to 10 mph. It will be another breezy day tomorrow but it will be cooler as well. Highs will.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:11 Published 2 days ago