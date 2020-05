U of I researchers testing women's breastmilk for coronavirus

ARE TRYING TOIDENTIFY ALL THEWAYS COVID-19 CANBE TRANSMITTEDFROM PERSON TOPERSON.TWO UNIVERSITY OFIDAHORESEARCHERS ARETESTING BREASTMILKTO SEE IF COVID-19MAY BE PASSEDFROM MOTHER TOBABY.IDAHO NEWS 6REPORTER LYNSEYAMUNDSON HASMUCH MORE.TAKE PKG:"IS THE VIRUSPRESENT?

WE AREUSING MOLECULARTOOLS TO ASSESSTHAT."OTHER VIRUSES LIKEHIV ARE HIGHLYTRANSMITABLETHROUGH AMOTHERS MILK...BUTTHIS HAS NOT BEENCONFIRMED WITHTHE CORONAVIRUS."THE LAST THING WEWANT TO TELLWOMEN IS TO NOTBREASTFEED, BUT ONTHE OTHER HAND WEDON'T KNOW IF THEVIRUS IS THERE."THE PROBLEM IS..."THE SUBJECTS HOWDO WE FIND THEM?"THAT'S WHYRESEARCHERS NEEDHELP FROM THECOVID-19 PATIENTS.TO BE DONORS OFBREASTMILK ANDHELP THE STUDYMOVE FORWARD."WE OVERNIGHT SHIPTHE BOXES TO THEMWITH ALL THESUPPLIES, AND THENTALK THEM THROUGHCOLLECTING THEMILK, WHEN THEY'REDONE, ITS JUST A ONEWEEK STUDY, WEINSTRUCT THEM ONHOW TO PACK UP THEMILK, IT WILL BEPICKED UP AT THEIRHOUSE, AND THENSHIPPED TO USOVERNIGHT."A PORTION OF THEMILK WILL GO TOPARTNERS IN THISSTUDY...THEUNIVERSITY OFROCHESTER AND ALAB AT U OF I TO BETESTED."WE ARE HOPING THEFIRST WEEK OF JUNEWE'LL HAVE 20 TO 30WOMEN ENROLLEDAND MILK IN THE LABSO WE CAN ANALYZEIT."THE TEAM IS HOPINGTO HAVE OVER 50WOMEN STUDIED BYJULY IN ORDER TOHAVE RESULTS FROMTHE STUDY BY THEEND OF SUMMER."WE DESPERATELYWANT TO ANSWERTHESE QUESTIONSBEFORE A SECONDWAVE HITS."THEY'RE ALSOTESTING ANTIBODIESIN THE MILK TO SEE IFTHEY CAN PROTECTBABIES FROMCOVID-19."THE SIMPLE GOAL OFALL OUR RESEARCHIS HOW TO FEEDINFANTS THE BEST."THE STUDYLAUNCHED LASTFRIDAY AND SO FARTHEY HAVE TWOWOMEN ENROLLED.IF YOU OR SOMEONEYOU KNOW ISBREASTFEEDINGWITH COVID-19 ANDWOULD LIKE TO HELPOUT WITH THE STUDYVISIT THE LINK ONTHESCREEN...LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDAHONEWS 6.