Met Gala, The Oscars Of Fashion, Goes Virtual
Met Gala, The Oscars Of Fashion, Goes Virtual
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala took over social media with an online presentation on Monday night.
CBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.
