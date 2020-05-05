Jackson's Gabbi Cartagena commits to Troy University

C1 3 b13 she's going to tell you why she chose troy next in sports ... welcome back.

Now i know i've now i know i've showed a lot of love to jackson standout gabbi cartagena... but she deserves it ... i mean ... the girl can drop 30 while she's dreaming, and then add 13 boards to go along with it ... well ... i'm showing her love once again because of this ... gabbi's committed to troy university down in troy, alabama ... the junior guard had other offers from schools like georgia college, north carolina a&t, jacksonville state and gardner-webb university ... but ... troy stood out the the most ... aye gabbi ... what can you bring to the table ... :01-:06 i want to be a scorer and also a distributor.

I want to be able to score the ball so, distributed it to my teammates that's open and see the floor real good and bring energy to the team gabbi also says there's some things she still needs work on before heading to troy ... :01-:06 i feel like i need to work on my footwork, and my speed and agility more, and