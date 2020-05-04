Ford Return to Work Safety Protocols
|
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Ford Return to Work Safety Protocols
The health and safety of all who enter our workplace is number one priority.
The information contained in the Return To Work Playbook represents Ford’s current practices regarding the recommended operation of its manufacturing and other facilities, where and when permitted by law, during this time of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.
Unless noted as a global policy, practices / protocols may vary by region, by location.