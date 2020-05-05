'Pandemics kill just as much as nuclear bombs': Historians warn about dangers of reopening too soon
A new influential coronavirus model, often cited by the White House, has increased its COVID-19 death projections in the U.S. from 72,000 to 135,000.
The revision serves as a warning shot across many states, including Colorado, and harkens back lessons learned from the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.