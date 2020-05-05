Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Pandemics kill just as much as nuclear bombs': Historians warn about dangers of reopening too soon

'Pandemics kill just as much as nuclear bombs': Historians warn about dangers of reopening too soon

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:27s - Published
'Pandemics kill just as much as nuclear bombs': Historians warn about dangers of reopening too soon

'Pandemics kill just as much as nuclear bombs': Historians warn about dangers of reopening too soon

A new influential coronavirus model, often cited by the White House, has increased its COVID-19 death projections in the U.S. from 72,000 to 135,000.

The revision serves as a warning shot across many states, including Colorado, and harkens back lessons learned from the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sitedenied

Jeremy @WhiteHouse @Mike_Pence And the immediate way to increase the spread of COVID-19 infections is by reopening too fas… https://t.co/NDEw9tV9sp 6 hours ago

colee3331

Colleen Harris 'Pandemics kill just as much as nuclear bombs': Historians warn about dangers of reopening too soon https://t.co/Hi30w8n9AQ 10 hours ago

KathieStove

💧Kathie Stove RT @mrseankelly: Good piece and also an oblique reminder of how uncritically much of the media picked up the "recessions can kill as many p… 1 week ago

mrseankelly

Sean Kelly Good piece and also an oblique reminder of how uncritically much of the media picked up the "recessions can kill as… https://t.co/Hwi17zkSgI 1 week ago