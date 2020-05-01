Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar
Amid lockdown 3.0, a special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrived at Muzaffarpur railway station on May 05 from Ahmedabad.
The migrant workers were screened at the station and were also provided with food packets.
Heavy police force was deployed at the station to avoid the chaos.
Along with this, proper arrangements were made before the train's arrival.