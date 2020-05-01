Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Muzaffarpur > Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar

Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar

Special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrives at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar

Amid lockdown 3.0, a special train carrying 1208 migrant workers arrived at Muzaffarpur railway station on May 05 from Ahmedabad.

The migrant workers were screened at the station and were also provided with food packets.

Heavy police force was deployed at the station to avoid the chaos.

Along with this, proper arrangements were made before the train's arrival.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Special train ferries 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

A special non-stop train with 1,200 stranded migrants started from Telangana to Jharkhand's Hatia,...
Mid-Day - Published

Migrant workers disappointed

Migrant workers, who visited Coimbatore Railway Station on Saturday on hopes of catching the Shramik...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around 900 migrant labourers reach Jharkhand from Rajasthan via special train [Video]

Around 900 migrant labourers reach Jharkhand from Rajasthan via special train

Around 900 migrant labourers of the Jharkhand reached Barkakana railway station of Ramgarh district from Rajasthan's Nagaur on May 04. They were later sent to their respective districts on buses..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News [Video]

Amid massive row, Centre says never talked about charging migrant workers train fare | Oneindia News

In a huge row over special trains to take migrants to their home states, the government said today that it had never talked about charging the workers train fare. 85 per cent fare will be borne by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published