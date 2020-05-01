Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lockdown: Can RWAs take final call on allowing domestic helpers & other news | Oneindia News

Lockdown: Can RWAs take final call on allowing domestic helpers & other news | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 05:32s - Published
Lockdown: Can RWAs take final call on allowing domestic helpers & other news | Oneindia News

Lockdown: Can RWAs take final call on allowing domestic helpers & other news | Oneindia News

Govt to bring back Indians stranded abroad on payment basis in a phased manner from May 7, alcohol prices hiked by 70% to discourage overcrowding at liquor outlets, reports of migrant labourers alleging they were charged for rail travel in shramik specials and more updates

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News [Video]

6 states pass laws extending working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours per day| Oneindia News

Home Ministry today permitted inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims through trains. Two days ago the centre permitted migrants, students and other people who do not have symptoms..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published
173 Sikh pilgrims Covid-19 +ve in Punjab after return from Maharashtra | Oneindia News [Video]

173 Sikh pilgrims Covid-19 +ve in Punjab after return from Maharashtra | Oneindia News

A one-off special train to transport migrants stranded by the nationwide lockdown left Telangana for Jharkhand at around 4.30 am, carrying 1,230 people from Lingampally in the southern state to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:44Published