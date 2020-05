Bug experts say early heat, weather to blame for 'insect explosion' in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:13s - Published now Bug experts say early heat, weather to blame for 'insect explosion' in Las Vegas A Las Vegas family says their yard and driveway near Rainbow Blvd. And Alta Drive have been taken over by millions of bugs and expert says the wet winter and early summer-like heat are to blame. The Vega family provided 13 Investigates video of millions of critters crawling over their yard. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bug experts say early heat, weather to blame for 'insect explosion' in Las Vegas THERE'S A LOT OF BUGS...RIGHT NOW...ONE VIEWER SENDING THIS....SKIN-CRAWLING VIDEO...AND...OVER THE WEEKEND...HEADLINES DOMINATED..BY THIS..SOMETHING CALLED..."THE MURDER HORNET"...GOOD EVENING...I'M TRICIA KEAN..AND I'M TODD QUINONES..TONIGHT..BUG EXPERTS ARE SOUNDING OFFABOUT THE CRITTERS..13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE NEAR RAINBOWAND LAKE MEAD...AND JOE...WHAT ARE EXPERTS SAYING ABOUTTHE "MURDER" HORNET?STATE AUTHORITIES ARE KEEPINGTHEIR EYES ON THE MURDERHORNET...BUT IT'S UNLIKELY TO THRIVEHERE..MORE ON THAT IN A SECOND..BUG EXPERTS SAY..IT'S NOT JUST YOU..PEOPLE ARE NOTICING..AND THEY ARE GETTING MORECALLS..FOR BUGS! MANY AREATTRACTED TO BRIGHT LIGHTS..AT GAS STATIONS..CAR DEALERSHIPS..YOU NAME IT!IT'S A BUG BONANZA..NEAR ALTA AND RAINBOW.THE VEGA FAMILY SENT 13INVESTIGATES..THIS VIDEO..OF MILLIONS OF BUGS CRAWLINGLIKE A CARPET...ON THEIR DRIVEWAY..SOT: JEFF KNIGHT ENTOMOLOGIST,NEVADA DEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE :51 THOSE ARE WHATWE CALL THE "FALSE CHINCH BUG"AND A REAL COMMON DESERTINSECT." JEFF KNIGHT IS THESTATE ENTOMOLOGIST..WITH THE NEVADA DEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE..HE SAYS THE BUGS..WHICH CAN NUMBER IN THEMILLIONS..LOVE TO MUNCH ON WEEDS.1:01 JEFF KNIGHT ENTOMOLOGIST,NEVADA DEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE "THEY ARE ANOTHERONE OF THESE THAT, IN THERIGHT WEATHER CONDITIONS, WHENTHEY OCCUR, THEY CAN BUILD UPHUGE NUMBERS." A WET WINTER ANDEARLY SUMMER LIKE HEAT..MEANS THE BUGS ARE OUT...BIGTIME THE FALSE CHINCH BUGSARE HARMLESS TO HUMANS..BUT CAN CAUSE CHAOS FOR PLANTSAND GARDENS.TRENT ENGLISH TRULY NOLEN 1:37"THEY CAN CAUSE A LOT OF DAMAGETO PLANTS AND GARDENS ANDRIGHT NOW WE SEE THEM IN MANYLOCATIONS SO YES A HOME CANSEEM LIKE IT'S GETTING TAKENOVER PRETTY QUICK AND THEY FEEDOFF OF WEEDS AND THEY'RENOTORIOUS FOR FEEDING OFF OFWEEDS." TRENT ENGLISH SAYS..HE'S ALSO GETTING CALLS ABOUT..MOTHS.. AND GRASSHOPPERS...BUT NOT NEARLY THE LEVEL..THAT LAS VEGAS..EXPERIENCED..LAST YEAR..WHEN MILLIONS WERE SWARMINGAROUND THE STRIP..AND WERE EVEN PICKED UP ONWEATHER RADAR.TRENT ENGLISH TRULY NOLEN :22"IT GOT REAL HOT REAL QUICK SOTHERE IS AN EXPLOSION OFINSECTS RIGHT NOW." AND THEN THERE'S THE GIANTASIAN HORNET..WASHINGTON STATE.KNOWN FOR IT'S MENACING EYES..THEY CAN FLY UP TO 25 MILES PERJEFF KNIGHT ENTOMOLOGIST,CLIMATE IN NEVADA BETWEEN COLDAND DRY IN THE NORTH AND HOTAND DRY IN THE SOUTH PROBABLYNOT GOING TO BE VERY CONDUCIVETO THEM." AS FOR THE BUGINVASION.. HERE..EXPERTS SAY..KEEP YOUR YARD TIDY..PULL WEEDS..AND CUT BACK ON WATERING..WE ASKED ABOUT THE GRASSHOPPERSWARMS..AND STATE AUTHORITIES SAY..THEY CAN'T SAY WHETHER WE WILLHAVEA REPEAT..OF LAST YEAR...REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.TO OUR FORECAST NOW..YOU MAY W





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Stock Up On Must-Have Spring Essentials



Lifestyle expert Josh McBride has all the warm weather goodies you need Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:50 Published 5 days ago Starbucks plans to reopen 90% of stores by early June



Starbucks says it plans to reopen 90% of company owned stores in the U.S. by June. The phased reopening will start with shorter hours of operation. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 5 days ago