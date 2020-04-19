Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Abhijit Banerjee > Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee

Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee

Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel Laureate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee during interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 impact said that there are two concerns, one is how to avoid chain of bankruptcies, may be writing off lot of debts.

He further continued, "And the second is demand in shortfall and getting some cash into hands of people is the best way to kick start the economy."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Need more stimulus,' says Abhijit Banerjee

India should put in a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to help the Latinx community during the global crisis [Video]

How to help the Latinx community during the global crisis

All across the country, people are stayinginside as much as possible — and as a result,small businesses are seriously suffering.To counteract the negative effects that thehealth crisis has had on the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:16Published
Breath-Holding, Water Sipping Won't Do Anything For COVID-19. Here's What To Do Instead [Video]

Breath-Holding, Water Sipping Won't Do Anything For COVID-19. Here's What To Do Instead

Amid every crisis, the internet provides a firehose of information. Some of it's solid, and some of it can be dangerously inaccurate. According to Business Insider, one viral email has circulated..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published