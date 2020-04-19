Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee
Duration: 01:03s
Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee
Nobel Laureate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee during interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 impact said that there are two concerns, one is how to avoid chain of bankruptcies, may be writing off lot of debts.
He further continued, "And the second is demand in shortfall and getting some cash into hands of people is the best way to kick start the economy."