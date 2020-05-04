COVID-19: Rampur initiates mobile medical stores to stop public movement in containment zones
The district administration of Rampur started a unique initiative of mobile medical stores on e-rickshaws to stop unnecessary public movement on roads after the district reported multiple COVID-19 cases and was converted into red zone and containment zone.
These mobile medical stores go door-to-door to collect the documents of the prescribed drugs and get it delivered by the next day.