Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Rampur initiates mobile medical stores to stop public movement in containment zones

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:41s - Published
COVID-19: Rampur initiates mobile medical stores to stop public movement in containment zones

COVID-19: Rampur initiates mobile medical stores to stop public movement in containment zones

The district administration of Rampur started a unique initiative of mobile medical stores on e-rickshaws to stop unnecessary public movement on roads after the district reported multiple COVID-19 cases and was converted into red zone and containment zone.

These mobile medical stores go door-to-door to collect the documents of the prescribed drugs and get it delivered by the next day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mobile Swab Station - In The Know Singapore [Video]

Mobile Swab Station - In The Know Singapore

This is the Singapore Armed Forces' Mobile Swab Station, which can be set up and torn down in 15 minutes and test patients for COVID-19 without transporting them to medical facilities.

Credit: YTV SG     Duration: 01:00Published
As Covid-19 lockdown phase 3 begins today, Lets take a look at what is still not allowed: Watch [Video]

As Covid-19 lockdown phase 3 begins today, Lets take a look at what is still not allowed: Watch

The extended the lockdown is entering the third phase from Monday and according to the new set of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), there will be considerable relaxations across..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published