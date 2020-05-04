Two playful baby elephants engage in wrestling match as herd grazes in South Africa
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Two baby elephants engaged in a playful wrestling match as the rest of the herd grazed in a South African reserve.
Filmed in 2016, the footage shows the two babies trying to climb on each other much to the amusement of the filmer.
"Absolutely amazing spending time inside a herd of elephants.
Two playful youngsters playing with each other while the older one is just loving the green grass and the camera," the filmer told Newsflare.