From Venice to Naples, Italians adapt to life post-lockdown

From Venice to Naples, Italians across the country were adapting to life post-lockdown as the country began on Monday (May 4) a gradual easing of strict restrictions that have been in place to try and stop a spread of the coronavirus disease.

After the silent demonstration, Venice protesters offered a round of applause dedicated to victims of the pandemic and to health workers working tirelessly in hospitals.

Outside the iconic Duomo cathedral in Milan, a small group of protesters were also demonstrating against the economic difficulties, waving Italian flags and holding a banner reading "We want our constitutional rights".

In Naples and Rome, policemen were on guard to ensure passengers and commuters respect the safety rules.

Blue circles have been placed on platforms and on metro trains so that passengers stay one metre apart from each other, and on the trains there must be an empty seat between each person.

Porta Palazzo market, Turin's biggest open air market, reopened and people were seen buying fresh fruit and vegetables with workers at the entrance limiting the access to the stalls to avoid gatherings.

Vendors thriftily used crates that would usually stack fruit and vegetables as social distancing markers.