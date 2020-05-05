After liquor bill goes viral, Bengaluru vendor booked for exceeding limit | Oneindia News
After liquor bill goes viral, Bengaluru vendor booked for exceeding limit | Oneindia News
The Karnataka Excise Department has booked a case against an alcohol vendor in Bengaluru after the liquor bill of Rs 52,841 went viral on social media.
This was a record sale made apparently to one individual on the first day of alcohol sales since lockdown restrictions were lifted.