After liquor bill goes viral, Bengaluru vendor booked for exceeding limit | Oneindia News

After liquor bill goes viral, Bengaluru vendor booked for exceeding limit

After liquor bill goes viral, Bengaluru vendor booked for exceeding limit

After liquor bill goes viral, Bengaluru vendor booked for exceeding limit

The Karnataka Excise Department has booked a case against an alcohol vendor in Bengaluru after the liquor bill of Rs 52,841 went viral on social media.

This was a record sale made apparently to one individual on the first day of alcohol sales since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

