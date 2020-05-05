US father takes picture of daughter for a whole DECADE in awesome timelapse

A father from Shreveport, Louisiana took a picture of his daughter almost every day of her life for 10 years.

The decade long timelapse captures Julie Bowen from birth to 10-years-old in an awesome montage captured from April 28, 2010, through to April 28, 2020.

The father, Dustin Bowen, told Newsflare: "Since my daughter was born, I've taken a picture of her - almost - every single day for the past 10 years.

"I thought it would be a neat thing for her to be able to look back on any given day of her life growing up.

"[I'm] not sure how long she'll continue to want to take a picture every day, but until then, we'll keep it going."