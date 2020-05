Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 hours ago Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries, ‘Tiger King’.

