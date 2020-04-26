India to send 64 flights abroad to evacuate stranded nationals | Oneindia News

Global  

India prepares major evacuation plan for stranded nationals abroad; Naval ships diverted to Gulf countries and Maldives to evacuate Indians; Abhijit Banerjee discusses economy with Rahul Gandhi; Delhi police probes sick online chatroom run by teenage boys, 15-year-old member held; HRD Minister announces new dates for JEE Mains, NEET exams, decision on remaining Board exams soon and more news

