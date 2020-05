'Dark Horse' hitmaker Katy Perry has shared the outfit "what would have been" if the annual Met Gala went ahead this year.



Recent related videos from verified sources Katy Perry unsure whether she'll have a baby shower during pandemic



Katy Perry doesn't know whether she'll have a baby shower during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 18 hours ago Katy Perry's musical mood lift



Katy Perry plays the late Bob Marley's music to lift her mood when she's feeling down. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago