Coming up in Neighbours... Elly gets a nasty shock in court.



Recent related videos from verified sources Neighbours Soap Scoop! Mannix drama escalates



Coming up on Neighbours... the police raid on Mackenzie's apartment leads to high drama on Ramsay Street. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:52 Published 1 week ago Neighbours Soap Scoop! Susan's heartache continues



Coming up on Neighbours... Susan continues to face a backlash over Finn Kelly's actions. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago