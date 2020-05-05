Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today, once again will be cool with some clouds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight looks quiet and dry with lows in the mid-30s.

The next chance of a stray shower or sprinkle will be Wednesday afternoon, but at least we may make it into the low-60s..

More chances of freezing temps will continue late this week into the weekend.

The latest data suggests that the majority of May will see below to well below normal temperatures.