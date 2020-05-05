Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Global  

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Today, once again will be cool with some clouds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tonight looks quiet and dry with lows in the mid-30s.

The next chance of a stray shower or sprinkle will be Wednesday afternoon, but at least we may make it into the low-60s..

More chances of freezing temps will continue late this week into the weekend.

The latest data suggests that the majority of May will see below to well below normal temperatures.

