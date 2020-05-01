Governor Walz signs executive order

Signed an executive if you are you finding it difficult to pay rent, you're not alone.

According to olmsted county officials, upwards of 30 percent of minnesota renters weren't able to pay their rent for april.

We told you earlier about an executive order from governor walz that will ban debt collectors from intercepting covi?19 relief payments.

That includes landlords.

Instead, it will allow minnesotans to use the money for their immediate needs including food and housing.

Dave dunn is the director the olmsted county housing and redevelopment authority.

He says this "we've been getting more and more phone calls every day, especially now, that the month has turned to may.

It's another month where rent is due and people are having difficulty making that payment."

Today, the olmsted county board of directors is set to vote on a million dollar program that will provide housing assistance to people who have lost their job during