Ex-GOP Lawmaker Warns About Laura Ingraham
Former Rep.
Joe Walsh issued a stark warning about Laura Ingraham after the Fox News host dismissed social distancing guidelines.
Dr. Anthony Fauci Shuts Down Laura IngrahamDr. Anthony Fauci corrected Fox News’ Laura Ingraham after she tried to compare HIV to the coronavirus.
Seth MacFarlane Rips Laura Ingraham's Virus Coverage, Rita Wilson Opens Up About Her Coronavirus Experience and Chris Cuomo ClarRita Wilson opens about the extreme chloroquine side effects she experienced after her COVID-19 diagnosis, Chris Cuomo clarifies his CNN comments and Fox corp. tensions reignite as Seth MacFarlane rips..